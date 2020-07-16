Rob Gronkowski Has A Simple Reason For Making NFL Comeback

Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to the art of the NFL comeback. He’s overcome numerous injuries and even won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for his efforts.

But when he retired after the 2018 season, there was plenty of reason to believe that the injuries had taken a serious, possibly permanent toll on him. However, he’s back in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and for a simple reason too.

Speaking to CBS Sports’ Tiki and Tierney, Gronkowski explained that he got the chance to get healthy. He professed his love of all sports and felt he couldn’t stay away from being active. The real kicker came when Tom Brady went to Tampa and wanted Gronkowski to join him.

“I was feeling healthy,” Gronkowski said. “I had that juice going again. When Tom and I talked a little bit and just thought about the situation and how we can pull it off and everything — everything went well. Everything went down as planned and the situations all lined up. I thought it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass on. It’s just going to be fun. It’s going to be cool.”

"When Tom went down to Tampa, it just looked like a great situation, a great opportunity,” @RobGronkowski told @TikiAndTierney. “I wasn’t just going to come back out of retirement just to come out of retirement." #Buccaneers #Patriots #NFL https://t.co/m25RAyvLAa — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) July 15, 2020

Gronkowski also made it clear that it was never his plan to have a “second act” alongside his longtime quarterback.

“No, no that actually was really never the case,” he said. “As a player, you always want to see what it’s like somewhere else. [I] thought of that before definitely after playing nine years in the NFL and also thought about it when I came out of retirement… But it was another opportunity that presented. But no, we never really ever talked about that before. It kind of just happened. [With] my retirement and him hitting free agency, it kind of just lined up like that.”

Prior to Brady rejoining the NFL, he appeared on a variety of television shows and promotions, including WWE.

But he’s back in the NFL, chasing his fourth ring with Tom Brady.

Look out.