Rob Gronkowski Speculation Growing Following New Trade Rumor

rob gronkowski celebrates during the afc championshipKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There have been rumors circulating lately that retired tight end Rob Gronkowski might return to football to reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even if the rumors are true, there would be some small hurdles to overcome before such a deal could come to fruition. While Gronkowski may be retired, his rights still belong to the New England Patriots.

But Bucs insider Greg Auman outlined what would need to happen. Taking to Twitter, Auman pointed out that the Patriots don’t have “a ton of leverage” on their ex-tight end. By the same token though, there doesn’t appear to be any competition for his services.

As a result, Auman believes a trade with the Bucs sending the Patriots a late-round pick could be enough. But he made it clear that it’s all contingent on Gronkowski truly wanting to play again.

Gronkowski-to-Tampa Bay rumors have escalated today, thanks to a report that the Bucs are looking to trade one of their tight ends.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and spent 2019 trying his hand at various ventures. Last month he signed a short-term contract with WWE. He then beat Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36, and has held the title ever since.

But the prospect of playing with Tom Brady on a team made for a playoff run could be too good to pass up.

Will Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement to join the Bucs?

