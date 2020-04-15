There have been rumors circulating lately that retired tight end Rob Gronkowski might return to football to reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even if the rumors are true, there would be some small hurdles to overcome before such a deal could come to fruition. While Gronkowski may be retired, his rights still belong to the New England Patriots.

But Bucs insider Greg Auman outlined what would need to happen. Taking to Twitter, Auman pointed out that the Patriots don’t have “a ton of leverage” on their ex-tight end. By the same token though, there doesn’t appear to be any competition for his services.

As a result, Auman believes a trade with the Bucs sending the Patriots a late-round pick could be enough. But he made it clear that it’s all contingent on Gronkowski truly wanting to play again.

Patriots wouldn't have a ton of leverage on Gronkowski. If he only wanted to return to play with Brady, there's no competition from other teams. So a low-round pick from Bucs would give them something for nothing essentially. Again, this is presuming he wants to play again. https://t.co/2n19yzhuji — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2020

Gronkowski-to-Tampa Bay rumors have escalated today, thanks to a report that the Bucs are looking to trade one of their tight ends.

Lombardi says he was told by a league source that Bucs are trying to trade O.J. Howard: "I think Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on. I think he's going to be available." Said he wouldn't be surprised if he's traded next week. (28:30 mark) https://t.co/BtsoLD5Fjv — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2020

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and spent 2019 trying his hand at various ventures. Last month he signed a short-term contract with WWE. He then beat Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36, and has held the title ever since.

But the prospect of playing with Tom Brady on a team made for a playoff run could be too good to pass up.

Will Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement to join the Bucs?