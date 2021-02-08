NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl Performance

Rob Gronkowski was an effective target for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but he didn’t look quite like the future Hall of Famer that we remember from the New England Patriots, before his brief retirement. Fast forward to tonight’s Super Bowl LV in Tampa, and Gronk has scored both touchdowns for the Bucs.

The Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs traded punts until the fourth drive of the game, when the Chiefs kicked a field goal to open scoring. On the next drive, Brady led the Bucs 75 yards down the field in eight plays. He found Gronk on a short pass for an easy eight-yard touchdown to cap the drive, adn put the Buccaneers up.

Two Bucs possessions later, the former Patriots teammates took advantage of some ill-timed penalties on the Chiefs defense. After an offsides call nullified a Tampa Bay field goal, Brady hit Gronkowski for 17 yards on a strike to the end zone, to push the league to 14-3.

Like Tom Brad, Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to this stage. At this point in their careers, his Chiefs rival Travis Kelce gets more attention as the league’s best tight end, but Gronk may be the top player at that position of all time. He’s turning the clock back tonight, with four receptions for 37 yards and two scores, all of which lead the Buccaneers so far.

Only players with multiple Rec TD in multiple Super Bowls? ∙ Rob Gronkowski

∙ Jerry Rice@ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/4KDhcTBAih — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Rob Gronkowski has joined Jerry Rice as the only players in history with multiple receiving touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls@RobGronkowski (5) & Rice (8) are the only players with 5+ career receiving TD in the Super Bowl#SuperBowlLV — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 8, 2021

Rob Gronkowski took last year off from football, and he's out here in the Super Bowl manhandling DEs in the run game and scoring touchdowns. Goddamn legend. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 8, 2021

Brady had one of his best statistical seasons this year. Rob Gronkowski returned from time off, and it took a bit, but he’s looked very rejuvenated over the back half of the season. It is a real testament to how badly those two wanted to prove themselves outside of Bill Belichick’s incredible system. Being on a shortlist with Jerry Rice for basically anything football-related is impressive.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a second field goal to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 14-6 with under a minute left until halftime.