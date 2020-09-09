Rob Gronkowski Explains Why He’s Not Worried About Superdome Noise

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their eagerly awaited 2020 season at the New Orleans Saints. The game will be the Bucs debut for legendary players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Brady signed with the team in the spring, replacing Jameis Winston as Bruce Arians’ quarterback. He takes over one of the most talented offenses in the NFL, with star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin split out wide. The team also signed Leonard Fournette at running back last week.

The team also added the recently-unretired Rob Gronkowski, one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He joins fellow ex-New England Patriots star Tom Brady in this new endeavor. As for Sunday’s debut, he’s not worried about what they’re up against.

Without full stadiums across the league this year, franchises will be allowed to pump in some crowd noise for games. The New Orleans Superdome could get pretty loud in that case, but Gronk says that Arians has been letting it rip with his own pumped in sound at practice. “I can’t see it being any worse” in New Orleans, Gronkowski says.

If anyone will be able to deal with adverse conditions like this, it will be Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Each player has played in numerous tough games.

This regular season showdown with the Saints is definitely a big spot, and a chance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to prove themselves and cement themselves as true contenders in the NFL this fall.

The Bucs and Saints open their seasons at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Saints won both matchups between the two teams last fall.

