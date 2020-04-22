Rob Gronkowski Tells Reporters How Much He Currently Weighs

One of Rob Gronkowski’s signature traits in the NFL has been his imposing size and weight, and it’s served him well in a decade of playing.

Since retiring, though, Gronkowski has done a good job of staying in shape. Despite his penchant for partying, he has been fit enough to compete in WWE and be ready for his return to the league.

But when speaking to Tampa Bay reporters today, Gronkowski revealed that he’s lost a few pounds. He said that this morning he weighed in at 250 pounds.

By contrast, Gronkowski weighed between 265 and 270 pounds while he was with the Patriots. He must have really been hitting the gym hard to keep off 15 pounds in a little over a year.

Rob Gronkowski told us he woke up this morning at 250 pounds. He said he hasn’t lost as much weight as people think. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 22, 2020

It will be interesting to see what kind of an impact Gronkowski has for the Buccaneers in 2020, even with Tom Brady as the signal caller.

Gronkowski doesn’t foresee it being an issue if he needs to get back up to 260 or 265 pounds. He said it’s just a matter of adding some almond butter to his protein shakes and things like that. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 22, 2020

Injuries and preventative measures have kept him from playing a full 16-game season since 2011. In 2018, his last year with New England, Gronkowski had the fewest yards per game of his career.

But a year out of football could easily have given new life to his career. Between that and the more relaxed coaching style of Bruce Arians, he could be poised for a major comeback campaign.