Rob Gronkowski Teases Decision About His Future On Twitter

Tom Brady is not the only Tampa Bay Buccaneers star whose future is undetermined. Tight end Rob Gronkowski could opt to retire for the second time.

After yesterday’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Gronkowski said he would take “a couple of weeks” before making any decision about whether or not he’ll play in 2022.

Tonight, on Twitter, Gronkowski hinted at his upcoming announcement while also thanking the Bucs and their fanbase for supporting him.

“Year 11 in the books. What a ride it’s been,” Gronkowski tweeted. “Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too. Year 12???”

This past season, Gronkowski only played in 12 games but managed 802 receiving yards (his highest total in four years) and six touchdowns on 55 receptions. He also caught four passes for 85 yards against the Rams after scoring a touchdown in the Bucs’ wild card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It seems highly unlikely that Gronkowski would play in 2022 if Brady is not his quarterback, so perhaps the five-time Pro Bowler will talk things over with the 44-year-old signal caller before announcing a decision on his future.