Rob Gronkowski Unveils True Reason He Came Out Of Retirement

Over the past week, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been doing the rounds with the late night media.

Earlier this week he made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden to talk about his return to the NFL. During his time on the show, he suggested Tom Brady begged him to come out of retirement.

However, later in the week, he made an appearance on the Ellen Show to give the true reason for coming out of retirement. Gronk said it was so he could play closer to his mother, who lives in Florida.

“…But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons. I love the weather, but the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away,” Gronk said.

“She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

.@RobGronkowski is out of retirement, thanks to an influential friend of his. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/cnX8X23MiO — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2020

Joining his former teammate in Tampa might have been reason enough for Gronk to return.

However, there’s nothing quite like the opportunity to play in front of family and friends. The former Patriots star tight end gets both in his return to the NFL for the 2020 season.