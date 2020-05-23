The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Unveils True Reason He Came Out Of Retirement

rob gronkowski celebrates during the afc championshipKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Over the past week, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has been doing the rounds with the late night media.

Earlier this week he made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden to talk about his return to the NFL. During his time on the show, he suggested Tom Brady begged him to come out of retirement.

However, later in the week, he made an appearance on the Ellen Show to give the true reason for coming out of retirement. Gronk said it was so he could play closer to his mother, who lives in Florida.

“…But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there’s a few other reasons. I love the weather, but the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away,” Gronk said.

“She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she’s two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she’s super excited.”

Joining his former teammate in Tampa might have been reason enough for Gronk to return.

However, there’s nothing quite like the opportunity to play in front of family and friends. The former Patriots star tight end gets both in his return to the NFL for the 2020 season.

