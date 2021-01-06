Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to face off against the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round this weekend.

Last weekend, the Buccaneers suffered a scare when wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a knee injury. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like that injury was too severe and Evans has a chance to play this weekend.

When Evans went down, former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown turned into his old self. The All-Pro wide receiver racked up 11 receptions for over 130 yards and two touchdowns.

He will play a pivotal role against Washington, especially if Evans misses the game. When asked about Brown, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had just one word to describe him: “a machine.”

Gronk describes Antonio Brown as "a machine." Says AB's ability to keep going inspires him and makes guys around him better to see a guy like AB always going and working. #gobucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 6, 2021

NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh said Gronk raved about Brown’s work ethic since joining the team.

Of course, Steelers fans know all about Antonio Brown. He was arguably the best wide receiver in the league for much of his career there and was always the hardest worker in the room.

Off field incidents eventually derailed his career in Pittsburgh, but he appears to have rebuilt his reputation in Tampa Bay. Rob Gronkowski and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have taken note of his hard work.

Now, Brown will have the chance to prove he’s still one of the best wide receivers in the game on a national stage.