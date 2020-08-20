Rob Gronkowski Will Apparently Look A Little Different In Tampa Bay

One of the biggest storylines this upcoming NFL season will revolve around how Rob Gronkowski looks in his return to the gridiron.

Gronkowski was a dominant force for the New England Patriots. During his time with the franchise, he compiled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. His chemistry with Tom Brady certainly helped in Foxborough.

Brady and Gronkowski will try to recapture that magic on the field, but this time it’ll take place in Tampa Bay. That being said, a few things will be different when the All-Pro tight end makes his return in September.

According to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, Gronkowski is looking like he did five or six years ago. Arians also said that Gronk will not wear a huge elbow brace this season.

Bruce Arians said Gronk looks like he did 5 or 6 years ago. He’s faster, moving well, no huge elbow brace, and the stiffness that BA saw from Gronk at the end of his career from the injuries isn’t there anymore. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 20, 2020

In his final season with the Patriots, Gronkowski looked a little slow due to all the injuries he suffered over the course of his career.

The Buccaneers don’t necessarily need Gronkowski to return to his superstar form since they have other serviceable options at tight end in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. It definitely wouldn’t hurt to have Gronk on top of his game again though.

Tampa Bay has a tough Week 1 opponent on its schedule, as it’ll have to take on New Orleans. We’ll find out then just how healthy Gronkowski looks on the field.