Rob Gronkowski’s Agent Comments On His Comeback Decision

Talk about a major move in the sports world this afternoon. After retiring at the end of the 2018 season, former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He’ll be reunited with Tom Brady as they try to capture another Super Bowl together.

Shortly after the news broke that Gronkowski would return to the gridiron, his agent released a statement to ESPN regarding the matter at hand.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” Drew Rosenhaus said. “He will honor his current contract at this time.”

In his final season with the Patriots, Gronkowski had 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

Gronkowski retired in large part due to his injuries, but he’s reportedly healthy and ready to go.

Tampa Bay has loaded up on skill position players over the past few years. Now, arguably the greatest quarterback ever in Brady will have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard and Gronkowski at his disposal.

How far will the Buccaneers go in 2020?