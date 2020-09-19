Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Has Blunt Message For Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians was quick to throw Tom Brady under the bus after Tampa Bay’s loss to New Orleans in Week 1. His willingness to publicly criticize his quarterback has led to a decent amount of backlash over the past few days.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre recently put Arians on blast, saying “I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady.”

Well, Favre isn’t the only marquee name to call out Arians for his coaching methods. Earlier this week, longtime NFL assistant coach Rob Ryan also took a shot at Arians. He believes it’s time for Arians to look in the mirror before criticizing his players.

“You wanna blame somebody, blame yourself because your team was outcoached,” Rob Ryan said on Sky Sports’ Inside the Huddle.

The Buccaneers entered this season with unfair expectations. People are expecting them to be in the mix for a Super Bowl despite not having OTAs or a preseason to develop chemistry.

Now it’s still possible the Buccaneers turn their luck around. The season is still young, and Brady should never be counted out regardless of his age.

However, Arians might want to scale back his criticism of Brady. If the Bucs are going to meet their expectations this season, it’ll probably be because of his quarterback.

We’ll see if Brady and the Bucs can rebound with a win over the Panthers this Sunday.