Robert Horry Responds To Critics Of His Tom Brady Tweet

Robert Horry was among the first to congratulate Tom Brady on winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy this weekend in Super Bowl LV. The seven-time NBA champion, who won titles with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs used a popular Spider-Man meme to celebrate the quarterback’s impressive accomplishment.

However, “Big Shot Bob” caught flack from those that dismissed his success in comparison to Brady’s.

Horry served primarily as a role-player throughout his 17-year NBA career, but became well known for his postseason heroics. The sharpshooting forward hit game-winners in Game 4 of the 2002 Finals with the Lakers and Game 5 of the 2005 Finals with the Spurs. The moments earned him his nickname and solidified him as one of best late-game shot-makers.

Because of his contributions to his championship teams, Horry felt discredited by those that criticized him for his tweet about Brady. He fired back and explained how he felt that he served a crucial role in his seven title runs.

“A part of you gets mad because I don’t think people outside the NBA family — and when I say ‘NBA’ I’m saying coaches and players — they don’t really respect what I did and they don’t really understand what I did and what I was able to accomplish,” Horry said, via Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. “It’s always, ‘Oh he was a part. Oh, he was a part.’ Yeah, I was a part, but I was a significant part.

“You can’t have Kool-Aid without sugar, and I was the sugar to most of that stuff.”

Horry won two titles with Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets, three with the Kobe-Shaq Lakers and two more with the 2000’s Spurs’ dynasty. Apart from members of the 1950’s-60’s Boston Celtics, “Big Shot Bob” stands alone as the only NBA player with seven rings.

Comparing Horry to Brady feels mostly futile. Both accomplished quite a bit in their respective sports and should be honored as such.

However, Brady isn’t quite done. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can win another Super Bowl at the age of 44, Horry won’t have much ground to stand on.