Roger Goodell Sums Up His Thoughts On Tom Brady

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has a history with Tom Brady, including a suspension for the “deflategate” scandal. But what No. 12 has been able to do this season has taken Goodell’s respect to a whole new level.

Brady is 43 years old – an age most NFL players wouldn’t dream of playing at. Brady’s not only playing, but he’s excelling at a high level. It’s almost as if No. 12 just keeps getting better. There’s a serious belief out there Brady could wind up playing into his late 40s.

Whether he players into his 40s or suddenly retires this off-season, there’s no question he’s in the ‘GOAT’ conversation. Goodell thinks the debate is over.

The NFL commissioner told reporters on Thursday that Brady is “probably the greatest player to ever play the game.” This is quite the praise from the currently league commissioner.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “Tom Brady has shown he’s probably the greatest player to ever play the game. … Everyone just plays better around him.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2021

Tom Brady’s resume is the best in NFL history, and there’s not a debate. He’s been the Super Bowl nine times and has won six of them. This Sunday’s Super Bowl LV will be No. 12’s 10th Super Bowl game.

If Brady can take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Brady’s legacy will have a slim chance of every being trumped by another player. If Brady loses, it won’t hurt his legacy all too much, but it will leave the door open for other players (like Mahomes) to try and upend the veteran as the greatest of all-time in coming years.

There’s plenty at stake in Super Bowl LV, but Brady’s legacy is already written in stone. He’s the best of all-time, if you ask Roger Goodell.