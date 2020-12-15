Injury Update For Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back situation has been an interesting one this year. Even after the addition of Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II has established himself as the definitive RB1 for the franchise.

Jones has 900 rushing yards in 180 carries, with six touchdowns on the year. He also has 165 yards and a touchdown through the air.

His usage has been a bit all over the place so far this year. The Week 10 win over the Carolina Panthers was a high-water mark, with 23 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown. It dropped back down over the following two weeks, where he had just 19 total carries for 90 yards. He was back at 18 carries for 80 yards on Sunday.

Early in the game, he suffered a broken finger. He played the rest of Sunday’s game with the injury. Now, he’ll have surgery to have a pin placed in it today.

#GoBucs RB Ronald Jones is scheduled today to have a surgical procedure to have a pin placed in his broken pinky finger. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 15, 2020

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin missed a week due to a similar injury earlier this season. Right now, it is unclear if Ronald Jones will have to sit out at all.

If so, it’ll be fascinating to see who Bruce Arians leans on out of the backfield. This past weekend, Fournette was a healthy scratch, as young back Ke’Shawn Vaughn was active for the first time in a few weeks. Veteran LeSean McCoy and Kenjon Barner were also active for the game. Fournette is second on the team with 271 rushing yards, though he’s only averaged 3.9 yards per attempt, to Jones’ 5.0.

“That’s something we’ll evaluate each week and see which best 47 (players) it is for that ball game to win,” Arians said after discussing Jones’ pinky injury, per the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. At 8-5, the Bucs are currently in the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff picture, a game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals, who occupy the final spot in the new seven-team system as of today.