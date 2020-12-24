Bucs Announce Ronald Jones’ Status For Saturday’s Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense will be a bit short-handed on Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. Starting running back Ronald Jones will be out for the game.

Jones suffered a broken pinky finger during a game earlier this month. He finished out that game, a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for 80 yards.

The injury required surgery, however, and Jones was absent for the Bucs’ win at the Atlanta Falcons last week. Leonard Fournette took on lead back duties, managing 49 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, with three catches for 16 yards out of the backfield.

Jones has been the definitive RB1 for the Bucs this year, with 900 yards and six touchdowns this year. He’ll have to wait at least one more week to get back on the field.

Bucs ruled out RB Ronald Jones for Saturday’s game against the Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2020

The Buccaneers play at the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ronald Jones will hope to return for the following week’s game, at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

At 9-5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in second place in the NFC South. The team occupies the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff picture, with the same record as the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams. They haven’t yet clinched a playoff spot, but with a two-game lead on the Chicago Bears, who are on the outside looking in of the seven-team field, it is looking good.

The team would clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, or a Bears loss over the next two weeks, to the Jacksonville Jaguars or first-place Green Bay Packers. If the Bears win out, the Buccaneers lose out, and the Arizona Cardinals win another game, Tampa Bay would be in trouble.