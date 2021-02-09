Ronald Jones Says Tom Brady Shows His Age In 1 Area

On Sunday night, Tom Brady took part in his 10th Super Bowl, winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Brady finally left New England for the first time in his career. After 20 years with the Patriots, he opted to leave to become the new starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At 43 years old, some thought Brady wouldn’t be able to compete at the highest level. He proved them wrong as the Buccaneers took down three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl victory.

While Brady proved a lot of the doubters wrong, he is showing his age in one area. Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones suggested Brady’s taste in music could use some help.

“I gotta help him out with his music. He has too many old playlists in there. Too many throwbacks on there. I need to put him on some new music,” Jones told Sports Illustrated.

Ronnie Jones thinks Tom Brady only shows his age through his taste in music: “I gotta help him out with his music… too many throwbacks on there” 😂 pic.twitter.com/vlllPBbzg6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2021

Brady’s taste in music might not be for everyone, but it’s clearly worked out pretty well for him over the years.

He might not want to make any drastic changes moving forward. We know how superstitious athletes are and Brady likely isn’t an exception.

He and the Buccaneers will enjoy a few much-needed days off before gearing up for the 2021 season.