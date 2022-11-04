Ryan Clark Makes Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ryan Clark of ESPN speaks before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered this season with "Super Bowl or bust" expectations. Through the first eight games of the year, they've looked mediocre at best.

During this Friday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Ryan Clark was asked if the Buccaneers can go on a winning streak that starts this weekend.

Although the Buccaneers have struggled mightily this season, Clark believes they have the necessary pieces in place to win the NFC South.

"Tom Brady has built up so much emotional revenue from all of us that we believe he can fix anything. Any situation he's in, he can be a part of the solution. So that's No. 1," Clark said. "We've also seen this Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense be really good this year. We thought through the first two or three weeks of the season that they would be as dominant as they were through their playoff run."

Luckily for Tampa Bay, the NFC South has been awful this year. The Atlanta Falcons are leading the division at 4-4.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are currently on a three-game losing streak, dropping games to the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Buccaneers want to avoid a 3-6 start to the season, they'll need to bounce back this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.