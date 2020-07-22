ESPN Analyst’s Reaction To Tom Brady Mention Is Going Viral

Plenty of NFL fans are sick and tired of hearing about Tom Brady on a daily basis. It appears ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is part of that group, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety expressed his displeasure over constantly talking about the six-time Super Bowl champion.

During Wednesday morning’s edition of Get Up, the crew discussed which aging quarterback has the best chance of winning another Super Bowl. The choices were Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger.

Jeff Darlington made an argument for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, saying “You can’t bet Tom Brady anymore.” That didn’t sit well with Clark, who then said “Man, y’all get on my nerves.”

Clark covered his face for 10 seconds while on camera simply out of frustration. He then mocked the future Hall of Famer for ripping his pants on the golf course when he joined forces with Phil Mickelson for a charity event.

Here’s the full reaction from Clark:

Apparently @Realrclark25 has heard the name Tom Brady one too many times this week 😅 pic.twitter.com/hhUp3Yfa5o — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 22, 2020

Talking about Brady every single day could be exhausting, so fans should understand Clark’s frustration.

Clark has made it known that he believes Brady is one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. His reaction on Wednesday had nothing to do with the player, but more so with the fact that talk shows constantly bring up the 42-year-old quarterback.

Hopefully for Clark, tomorrow’s edition of the Get Up isn’t loaded with Brady content.