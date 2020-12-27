Ryan Leaf’s Tweet About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

43-year-old Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in a win over the Detroit Lions yesterday, clinching a playoff spot in the process. The fact that he’s playing this well at that age continues to stun many, including former NFL QB Ryan Leaf.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the 44-year-old Leaf reflected on just how different the two of them are. He pointed out that despite Brady just over a year younger than him, Leaf can barely stretch for a hike without hurting himself while Brady continues to play great.

“So @TomBrady is just a little over a year younger than me. He was on the opposite sideline vs me in my final CFB game. He just threw 4 TD’s in the 1st Half of his 20th season. I strained my calf warming up for my hike this morning. #GOAT #Wouldwatchhimifhewere50,” Leaf wrote.

There’s no denying anymore that Brady is a tremendous physical specimen. Even players like Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre began picking up injuries more frequently once they hit their late-30s and early-40s.

Even more amazing, Brady is actually having one of his best years in over a decade. His four touchdowns against the Lions give him 36 on the year – tied for his most since 2011.

It took Brady and the Bucs to find their rhythm, but now that they’re all healthy they’ve finally got it. The Buccaneers are now playoff bound for the first time since 2007.

Tom Brady has far more NFL seasons behind him than in front of him, but he’s making the most of them.

As Ryan Leaf said, Brady really is the GOAT.