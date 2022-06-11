Look: Saints Star Takes Playful Jab At Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp at the team's facility. One of the drills from this year's camp went viral because a Tom Brady jersey was placed on a tackling dummy.

The Saints' official Twitter account posted a video of a kid tackling the tummy with this caption: "First drill of Cam Jordan's camp: sack his friend Tom Brady."

Jordan responded to this tweet, writing, "Gotta hits a qb! Tom the longest tenured in the division now."

For years, Jordan would terrorize Matt Ryan. As you'd expect, he was devastated when he found out the Falcons traded away Ryan.

“He left me. I’m not even the girlfriend, I’m like the side piece,” Jordan told the Baton Rouge Advocate. “He left. He didn’t text me. He changed his whole address.”

Now that Ryan is out of the NFC South, Jordan can turn his full attention over to Brady and the Buccaneers.

Last season, Jordan had three sacks in two meetings against the Buccaneers. He'd probably love to put up similar numbers this fall.

The Buccaneers and Saints will face off on Sept. 18 at the Caesars Superdome.