Saints Cornerback Shares Honest Thoughts On Tom Brady, Bucs

Saints CB Janoris Jenkins isn’t too worried about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ off-season acquisitions, primarily Tom Brady.

The new-look Buccaneers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL this season. The organization signed both free agent QB Tom Brady and former retiree Rob Gronkowski this off-season. Tampa Bay has gone from a mediocre squad to a legitimate Super Bowl contender as a result.

While the Bucs are a contender, they’re still not the best team in the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints have arguably the best roster in the NFL led by veteran QB Drew Brees. On paper, the NFC South is the Saints’ division to lose.

Tampa Bay should pose a challenge. But Saints CB Janoris Jenkins says the team isn’t focused on any other team but itself this off-season. He described Brady and the Bucs as being good on “paper” but they’ll have to prove it on the field like everyone else.

“We only worry about the New Orleans Saints,” Jenkins said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re not worried about nobody right now. We gonna take it one game at a time, one play at a time and just get better and compete every week. We understand, as you mentioned, that Tampa Bay got some new weapons, new quarterback. It’s paper, you gotta produce on the field. We just worry about the New Orleans Saints at the moment.”

Tampa Bay’s flashy new weapons should provide an immediate boost for the offense. But the offensive line and defensive units remain major issues.

As for the Saints, their roster is more equipped for a Super Bowl run.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees will battle it out for the NFC South division this upcoming season. Can the new-look Bucs take home the division title? Or will Brees and the Saints take care of business?