Saints Fans Already Furious With How Tom Brady Is Getting Calls

On Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady made his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a division rivalry game against the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees and the Saints offense got the first crack at it, but didn’t manage to put any points on the board. Brady and the Buccaneers immediately made the Saints pay for that.

On his very first throw, Brady found wide receiver Chris Godwin for a nice 29-yard gain. A few plays later, he attempted to find wide receiver Mike Evans down the sideline.

The pass fell incomplete, but officials threw a flag on the play. Of course, that led Saints fans to collectively call out the officials for giving Tom Brady yet another penalty call.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

I give the NFL credit for consistency. Officials gave Tom Brady every call in the AFC. He’s getting every call in the NFC as well. — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) September 13, 2020

I got to get used to Brady getting every call — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 13, 2020

Brady is no stranger to getting a call to go his way during his NFL career. For two decades, those calls came when he was with the New England Patriots.

Saints fans were less-than-pleased that the controversial call went his way this afternoon. Of course, Saints fans have a history of being mad at officials – for very good reason.

Following the pass interference call, Brady ran a quarterback sneak in for the first touchdown of his Buccaneers career. We’re sure he’ll have a few more by the end of the season.

Tampa Bay leads New Orleans 7-0.