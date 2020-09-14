The Spun

Saints Star Took A Shot At Bucs Fans After Today’s Win

A closeup of Cameron Jordan during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cam Jordan usually isn’t one to shy away from voicing his brutally honest opinion and that was certainly the case on Sunday evening.

The New Orleans Saints topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-23, in the first game of the regular season. It was a rough start to the year for Tom Brady, who threw two interceptions to begin his Tampa Bay era.

It was an odd scene at the Superdome, which is typically one of the most-raucous atmospheres in sports. Due to the pandemic, there were no fans inside of the dome. Instead, New Orleans pumped crowd noise in through the speakers.

Even with that, it still felt pretty quiet.

“It felt like we were at a Tampa Bay game,” Jordan said following the win.

Shots fired.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, meanwhile, thought the Saints should have made it louder inside of the stadium.

“We practiced with a heck of a lot more noise than that. I was kinda disappointed. I don’t think it was fair to the Saints to have it that low. You could have an easy conversation across the field with somebody,” he told reporters.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are set to meet again on Nov. 8. That should be a fun one…


