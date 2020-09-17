Saints WR Has Brutally Honest Comment On Tom Brady, Bucs

It was weird seeing Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform last weekend, even for some of the guys on the field competing against him.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had played against Brady multiple times when he was with the New England Patriots, so he’s no stranger to facing the legendary quarterback.

However, during an interview on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast, Sanders admitted it just didn’t feel the same with Brady suiting up for Tampa Bay.

“I don’t know, it just didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s just how I feel. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it didn’t feel like Tom Brady was out there, it just felt like it was versus the Buccaneers. And that’s no diss to Tom. That’s just how I felt. It didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there. Now, you put Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform, that feels more like Tom Brady out there. And I guess it’s an adjustment for the entire world, you know?”

It probably didn’t help matters that Brady didn’t play the way he usually did for the Patriots, at least up until recently.

During his final season in New England, there were some questioning if Brady was slowing down. Those questions will persist as long as he continues having uneven performances like he did in Week 1.

A vintage Brady showing would do wonders for the Bucs against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.