Scottie Pippen Has A Controversial Take On Tom Brady

Scottie Pippen has made headlines quite a bit these past few weeks for his controversial digs at former teammate and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

However, it seems like the former Chicago Bulls great has now decided to expand his range to include another all-time great athlete: Tom Brady.

In a recent interview with GQ, Pippen questioned whether the seven-time Super Bowl winner could be considered the best NFL player of all-time. He explained that because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback doesn’t impact every facet of the game, it’s difficult to give him all of the credit for his championship rings.

“It’s hard to place Tom Brady at the top of the NFL,” Pippen said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “Even though he’s won a lot of championships. There are almost 70 players on each team, so is he playing on every side of the football? Is he on kickoff? Is he on the punt returns? Because if he ain’t playing all them roles, then he got to give credit to his team.”

Pippen would have a point if he was trying to compare Brady to other top athletes who play in more individualized sports, such as Michael Jordan or Serena Williams. Football is probably the most team-oriented professional sport, so it’s quite literally impossible for a player to be everywhere at once.

However, it’s long been established that quarterback is by far the most important position on the field. Brady has had plenty of impact on each of his seven Super Bowl wins and no other NFL player, quarterback or not, has achieved the level of success that he has.

Pippen has shown time and time again that he’s willing to be a contrarian in just about every sense of the word. His take on Brady seems to be the latest of his ramblings that don’t adhere to any sort of sound logic.

If Pippen isn’t careful, Brady might use the comments as fuel to power the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl this season. At that point, it would be even more impossible to call him anything other than the G.O.A.T.