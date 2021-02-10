Scotty Miller Had Unfortunate Accident At Super Bowl Parade

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay put together a dominant performance against Patrick Mahomes and company on Sunday night. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles orchestrated a defensive masterpiece, keeping the Chiefs out of the endzone.

Following their win, the Buccaneers announced the team would celebrate with a parade. Instead of the normal parade, though, the team opted for a socially distanced boat parade.

Of course, that comes with drawbacks as well, though. Wide receiver Scotty Miller reportedly dropped fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin‘s phone into the water this afternoon.

Per @Sara_Walsh, who is covering the #Bucs boat parade for us, Scotty Miller dropped Chris Godwin’s phone in the water. Welp. At least Miller caught the one that mattered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Mixing alcohol with a parade on the water isn’t the safest thing possible, but at least they’re having fun.

As for Godwin, the star wide receiver is in for a massive payday as he heads into free agency. He’ll be able to buy multiple new phones in the coming months if he needs to.

Godwin is one of the key free agents the Buccaneers are hoping to lock up with a longterm deal. However, he might be out of the team’s price range if other teams starting making significant offers.

For now, though, he’ll settle for celebrating the Super Bowl win with his teammates. Hopefully he has his other valuables locked away somewhere safe – far away from Scotty Miller.