Sean Payton Jokes About Tom Brady Getting Kicked Out Of Park

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at a press conference.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with the media during a press conference after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s gotten off to a rough start in Tampa Bay, but things appear to be getting better. Saints head coach Sean Payton had a hilarious joke about the new Bucs QB on Thursday.

Brady’s ran into two situations which sparked potential intervening from law enforcement. First, No. 12 walked into a random stranger’s house which he thought was owned by a member of the Tampa Bay coaching staff. Then, Brady got in some trouble for conducting his off-season training at a park, despite Florida quarantine restrictions.

Luckily for Brady, the state of Florida has eased restrictions, allowing him and his teammate the opportunity to start training together. But it goes without saying that there’s been a few bumps along the way.

Payton now has the challenge of facing Brady twice a year. As a result, the Saints head coach wasn’t too bummed after No. 12 got kicked out the park a few weeks ago. Payton had a hilarious joke about the whole ordeal in a recent interview.

“I did happen to notice a Tampa Bay practice at a park the other day. I was proud of Tampa Bay parks and rec team for kicking Tom out,”Payton said, via Katherine Terrell.

All kidding aside, the NFC South Division got a whole lot better this off-season.

The division’s made up of elite quarterbacks, including Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater.

The NFC South is setting up to be an absolute slug-fest this upcoming season.

