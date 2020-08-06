Sean Payton Shares What He’s Seeing From QB Jameis Winston

Unable to find a franchise that would give him the chance to compete for a starting job, Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency this year.

With New Orleans, Winston will serve as Drew Brees’ backup, with Taysom Hill once again filling the jack-of-all trades role. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick is hoping that a year studying under Brees and head coach Sean Payton will put him on track to earning another opportunity to start.

Thus far, Winston has had limited chances to workout with his new team. Still, it sounds like he has left a positive early impression on Payton.

“Look, he’s been in what we’re doing meeting-wise, walkthrough-wise, lifting,” Payton told reporters today, via SaintsWire. “We’re out on the field during the walkthroughs. So just like everyone else, he’s in good shape, he’s lost weight, he’s lean. He’s a guy that is not afraid to work. He’s doing well, he’s fit in well.”

Winston set several career-highs during a rollercoaster 2019 season. He passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns but also threw a whopping 30 interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in league history to enter the “30-30” club.

As a result, Tampa Bay gave up on Winston, allowing him to sign a one-year, incentive-laden contract with New Orleans.

“I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money … think about my family, think about my career,” Winston said at the time of his signing. “[There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone I’ve really looked up to, someone I’ve admired since I’ve been playing this game in Drew Brees.”