Sean Payton’s Tweet About ‘Florida Tom Brady’ Is Going Viral

Tom Brady hasn’t been having the best day on the golf course. Though in fairness, neither has Peyton Manning.

But a lot of people are getting a feeling of catharsis from watching Brady struggle at anything, even if it’s not football. Joining that group is Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is set to play against Brady and the Bucs twice this year.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Payton said that he’s enjoying “Florida Tom Brady” given how he’s struggling. Brady had a bogey on his first hole and has continued to struggle ever since.

Of course, Brady isn’t known for his golfing prowess. As he pointed out a while back, he hasn’t had anywhere near as much time on the course as longtime rival Peyton Manning.

Through five holes, Manning and Tiger Woods are up two on Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers and will presumably end his career playing in Florida. That of course lifts the Bucs from a longtime nuisance to a real threat to the Saints’ NFC South dominance.

But by the same token, Brady will now have the toughest regular season schedule in years. Gone are the lowly Bills, Dolphins and Jets. Replacing them are Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater – all Pro Bowl QBs.

In Brady’s 20 years with the New England Patriots, the rest of the AFC East had a combined three Pro Bowlers at QB.

Things aren’t going to get any easier for Florida Tom Brady.