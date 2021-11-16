Shannon Sharpe Thinks Bruce Arians Had Ulterior Motive Sunday

Bruce Arians was not a happy camper during his postgame press conference on Sunday. That’s because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers laid an egg against the Washington Football Team.

Brady struggled in the first half of Sunday’s game, throwing not one but two interceptions. The first interception wasn’t really his fault, but Arians certainly blamed the legendary quarterback for his second turnover.

“It has nothing to do with the receivers,” Arians told reporters during his presser. “It was him.”

There was a large portion of the NFL world genuinely shocked Arians criticized Brady following the Buccaneers’ loss. Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe, however, believes there’s a method to Arians’ madness.

Sharpe thinks Arians is criticizing Brady publicly so he can get the rest of the team’s attention.

“This is Bruce Arians’ way of getting his team’s attention,” Sharpe said on UNDISPUTED. “If he gets on Tom then the rest of the team is shaking and will pay attention. We saw Bruce do this last year, and it worked.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Bruce Arians criticizing Tom Brady after loss to Washington: "This is Bruce Arians' way of getting his team's attention. If he gets on Tom then the rest of the team is shaking and will pay attention. We saw Bruce do this last year, and it worked." pic.twitter.com/ANNrax75i0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 16, 2021

Arians has proven over the past two seasons that he’s not afraid to call out Brady.

Considering how well the Buccaneers responded last year, it doesn’t hurt for Arians to try this strategy again.

The Buccaneers have an excellent opportunity to get back in the win column in Week 11, as they’ll host the Giants on Monday night.