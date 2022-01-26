Shannon Sharpe Had A Blunt Message For Tom Brady Today

Whatever decision Tom Brady makes about his NFL future, Shannon Sharpe wants him to stop hinting at it to the pubic.

Rumors of Brady’s possible retirement creeped up over the weekend. Following the Buccaneers’ playoff loss on Sunday, Brady was noncommittal about whether he’d be playing in 2022 or not.

On Tuesday, he shared an Instagram post that did not address his plans but thanked the Bucs for the 2021 season. None of this is sitting well with Sharpe, who told Brady to “stop with the bread crumbs” during Wednesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FS1.

“Tom, you said you wanted some time. Take some time, get with your family, get with your loved ones, think about what the future entails for Tom Brady. OK, stop with the bread crumbs. Stop with the bread crumbs now,” Sharpe said. “Hopefully this is it. I don’t want you turning into Aaron Rodgers and every time I turn around there’s something and you’re talking about what you’re going to do and the timeline that you’re under. You said you wanted some time. Take the time. This is not a Hansel and Gretel. Stop dropping the bread crumbs.

” … Just let it go. We want to give you as much space and time as you and your family need to make this decision. But stop bringing us in here, where we’ve got to comment on it: ‘What’s Tom doing? What’s Tom doing?’ Because Tom likes some attention, I’m thinking. That’s what I’m starting to think.”

Is Tom Brady laying the foundation to retire this offseason? "Stop with the bread crumbs, Tom. Just let it go. We want to give you as much space and time as you need. But I'm starting to think he likes the attention." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/xMeQw0ty57 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 26, 2022

Brady reiterated on this week’s episode of his own “Let’s Go” podcast that his family would be a major factor in whatever he decides to do.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said about his wife, Gisele Bundchen, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

[ NESN ]