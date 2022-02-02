Shannon Sharpe Has Strong Message For Antonio Brown

Shortly after Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video montage of the legendary quarterback on Instagram.

“Congratulations to the G.O.A.T. … I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion,” Brown wrote.

On Wednesday’s episode of UNDISPUTED, Sharpe shared his thoughts on Brown’s message for Brady. He called out Brown for changing his stance on Brady.

During an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” Brown said Brady couldn’t win football games by himself. Now, he’s praising the future Hall of Famer.

“Man, AB is full of it,” Sharpe said. “AB is trying to clean up the mess he made. This is what AB said on the podcast a couple of days after what he did in New York: ‘Brady can’t do bleep by himself, but you guys make it seem like he’s a heroic guy. If Tom Brady is my boy, why am I playing on an earnest salary? Gronk is his boy, right? How much did Gronk get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? That is Antonio Brown when he’s angry. … Now, all of a sudden, he has a revisionist history. Now he’s like, ‘Tom did all of that for me.’ All the things he said yesterday, he didn’t mention on the podcast. So I just want to know what changed.”

Sharpe also said that he’s dismissing Brown’s message because he already knows how the wide receiver truly feels about Brady.

“I dismiss everything he just said. I already know how you feel about Tom Brady. You’ve told me how you felt about him.”

Sharpe probably isn’t the only person who found Brown’s post to be disingenuous.

Brown and Brady had a great connection on the football field, but the veteran wideout burnt a few bridges on his way out of Tampa.