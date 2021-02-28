Shannon Sharpe Names Best College Football Defensive Player He’s Seen

Years of being an NFL analyst have given Shannon Sharpe plenty of time to follow college football extremely closely. But one man stands out to him as the best college football defensive player he’s ever seen.

Last week, Sharpe had Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh on his Club Shay Shay podcast. During the interview, Suh lamented not winning the Heisman during his 2009 season at Nebraska.

“I was pissed off I didn’t win the Heisman,” Suh said. “If you look at the body of work, even a blind man could’ve figured it out.”

Sharpe definitely agrees with the sentiment. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sharpe declared that Suh had “the greatest college season I had ever seen for a defensive player.”

Ndamukong Suh made a very strong case that year. He recorded 85 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks and an interception for the Huskers as they won the Big 12 North with the nation’s No. 1 defense.

Suh’s dominance that year made him a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that year. But he finished fourth behind Alabama RB Mark Ingram.

However, that dominance in college followed him to the NFL. He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2010, and won Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl, All-Pro and All-Decade honors as a member of the team.

There have been a lot of great defenders since Ndamukong Suh, but few who were as dominant.

Is Ndamukong Suh the best college defensive player ever?