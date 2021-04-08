Shannon Sharpe Reveals His “Problem” With Tom Brady

Tom Brady proved plenty of his “doubters” wrong this past season as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory at the age of 43. In turn, he walked away with a seventh ring of his own, which now puts him alone with the most titles ever as a player.

Brady has credited much of his success to the those that have doubted him over the years. The former seventh round pick has certainly faced plenty of criticism and questions about his ability to succeed over the last two decades. The latest skepticism has been about his age, which Brady quickly put to bed in February.

However, it’s that attitude that rubs Shannon Sharpe the wrong way. The former NFL great turned FOX Sports 1 host can’t seem to stand Brady’s constant references to his “doubters.”

“The problem that I have with Tom Brady is that he tries to make every experience that he has unique to Tom: ‘I’m the only guy that’s ever been doubted.’ What professional athlete, regardless of the sport, do you think hasn’t been doubted,” Sharpe said Wednesday on “Undisputed.”

The FOX Sports 1 host continued on, harping on the fact that Brady isn’t the only athlete to ever be doubted.

“Tom thinks that he’s the only one that’s been doubted. So he wants to copyright ‘doubt.’ Just like he wanted to be ‘Tom Terrific.’ He had forgotten that there was somebody 20 years before he was born who was named ‘Tom Terrific.’ He wants to make everything unique to him. “But let me tell you something else, Tom Brady, there are a lot of people that eat avocados and eat avocado ice cream, too, and every place you go to is asking, ‘Would you like avocado toast?’ … Every professional athlete has been doubted. Name a professional athlete that has not been doubted. Find me one. Find one that has never been doubted.”

Sharpe should probably be wary. If he’s not careful, Brady could use this very rant as fuel for 2021 as he chases his eighth Lombardi Trophy in Tampa Bay.