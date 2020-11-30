Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Tyreek Hill’s Touchdown Celebration

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had arguably the touchdown celebration of the day during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hill dominated the Bucs’ secondary all game long on Sunday. He caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Following one of his touchdowns, Hill busted out a vintage, Shannon Sharpe-inspired touchdown celebration.

Hill went to the Chiefs bench and pretended to answer the phone. He then looked at the Bucs’ crowd and told them “help is on the way!”

Sharpe reacted on Twitter to the celebration.

“I see you @cheetah. Let’em know they need help to guard you,” he tweeted.

I see you @cheetah. Let’em know they need help to guard you. pic.twitter.com/XoQIxcUKON — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 30, 2020

The Buccaneers needed a lot of help covering Hill on Sunday. He had one of the best performances of the season against Tampa Bay’s secondary.

Hill wasn’t the only unstoppable force on Sunday, either. Patrick Mahomes put on a show against Tampa Bay, too.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill put on a clinic vs. the Bucs 🔥 Mahomes:

37/49 Comp/Att

462 Pass Yards

3 TD Hill:

13 Rec

269 Rec Yards

3 TD pic.twitter.com/gWLtjRY0Xy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020

The Chiefs improved to 10-1 with Sunday’s win over the Bucs. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, dropped to 7-5 with the loss.

Kansas City is scheduled to return to the field next Sunday night against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.