Shannon Sharpe Rips Tom Brady For His Postgame Snub

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes of all time, no one will deny that. However, that doesn’t absolve him from refusing to shake opposing quarterbacks’ hands after a game.

Earlier this season, Brady walked off the field after losing to Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears. That wasn’t the first time that he snubbed Foles, as he refused to shake his hand following Super Bowl LII.

On Monday night, the six-time champion once again decided to snub the opposing team’s quarterback. This time around it was Jared Goff, who played against Brady back in Super Bowl LIII.

Plenty of people are giving Brady a pass since they’re currently playing in a pandemic, but FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe is not going to let this slide.

“I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter. “Yet, he knows every QB after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his a** out on it.”

Refusing to shake your opponent’s hand is just a bad message to send to your fan base.

If Brady can shake hands with Justin Herbert after a win, he can take five seconds out of his day to congratulate Nick Foles and Jared Goff after a loss.