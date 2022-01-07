Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama.

“I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning.

"I believe BA."@ShannonSharpe reacts to Bruce Arians comments following Bucs decision to officially cut Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/bTvUhkd3H6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 7, 2022

Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.

Brown finished the contest with 26 yards on three receptions before running off the field without his uniform on.

He was officially cut on Thursday after Brown refused to get help, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From @GMFB: A lengthy look at Antonio Brown's end with the #Bucs, with the team trying to get him help before they released him. pic.twitter.com/toRfHdfGbM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

Brown has missed a combined nine games this season due to injury/suspension. It looks unlikely at this juncture that he’ll be signed by a team for the playoffs.

The Bucs will have to rely on Mike Evans a lot more moving forward, especially with Chris Godwin out for the season. Evans currently has 946 yards and 12 touchdowns on 68 receptions.

Arians will be tasked with getting his team ready for the Panthers as his Bucs look to finish 13-4 heading into the playoffs.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.