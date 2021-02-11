Shaq Barrett Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Free Agency

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated the team’s Super bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the parade, a handful of Buccaneers impending free agents made promises they might not be able to keep. That includes including by star pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, who suggested he would be coming back next season.

Of course, that won’t be an easy task with the Buccaneers up against the salary cap. After taking a day to think about things, Barrett made one thing abundantly clear: he wants to get paid.

“I’m most definitely looking forward to getting a long-term deal done…” Barrett told Schein. “I feel like it’s time for me to break the bank now, and I most definitely want to do that to be able to set my family up better and most definitely going to keep producing, so it’s not like anything is going to fall off.” Here’s more, via NFL.com: “I still think I got a lot left in the tank. I’m still getting better, actually. I’m still learning, like just still learning, like week in, week out. And there’s like, as you can see as the season progressed like … I ended the season playing the way that I wanted to play. And you can see that I did progress throughout the season, and I’m still progressing.”

Barrett, 28, has turned into one of the preeminent pass rushers in the league since he joined the Buccaneers.

He had a career year in 2019 when his finished the season with 19.5 sacks. He added another eight during the 2020 season before dominating in the team’s playoff run.

Can thee Buccaneers afford to keep him?