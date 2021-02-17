Sheriff’s Office Releases New Statement On Vincent Jackson’s Death

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department released a new statement on Wednesday regarding the death of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Ultimately, the findings on the actual cause of death of the 38-year-old Jackson are not yet available as the investigation is ongoing, but statements from Jackson’s family indicate the late gridiron star may have been suffering from alcoholism and concussions.

“It could be several weeks before we know what led to the untimely and tragic death of Vincent Jackson,” spokeswoman Crystal Clark said Wednesday. “Based on statements made by relatives of Jackson to detectives, his family had reason to believe he may have suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions.”

Jackson was found dead in a room at the Homewood Suites in Brandon on Monday. He had been staying in the room since January 11 and was recently reported missing by his family.

Jackson played wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers from 2005-11 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-16.

During that time, he made three Pro Bowls and amassed 9.080 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns on 540 receptions.