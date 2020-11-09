Sideline Photo Of Tom Brady Is Going Viral On Sunday Night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had better Sunday nights.

Tampa Bay is hosting a divisional rival in the New Orleans Saints this evening. The Bucs had been rolling along heading into this game and added Antonio Brown to the roster. This was supposed to be a big-time showing for Tom Brady and Co.

Instead, it’s been a blowout for the opposition.

New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 21-0, early in the second quarter. It’s been an ugly game for the Bucs and an especially bad performance by Brady.

Brady is currently 4 for 12 for 27 yards and an interception. He’s been pressured all night by the Saints’ pass rush.

A sideline photo of a very frustrated Brady sums up the game so far:

Rough start for Brady. pic.twitter.com/gL94zcqGb3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2020

It’s just gotten worse since then, too.

New Orleans is currently leading Tampa Bay, 21-0, and the Saints have the ball. Drew Brees’ offense is driving following Brady’s interception, which was tipped at the line of scrimmage. They appear to be on the verge of another touchdown, which would effectively end the contest.

This evening’s Bucs vs. Saints game – what’s left of it, anyway – is being televised on NBC.