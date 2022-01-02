Look: Sideline Video Emerges From Antonio Brown Incident

In what’s already been a tumultuous year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, his actions during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets may just take the cake.

Brown made quite the spectacle of himself when he left the field at MetLife Stadium in the middle of a Buccaneers drive. After heading to the sideline in the third quarter, the 33-year-old stripped off his jersey, tossed his training shirt into the crowd and then crossed through the endzone and into the locker with the game still ongoing.

Shortly after the bizarre sequence of events unfolded, a new video taken by a fan in the stands on the Bucs side of the field emerged. The clip gave a unique view into what happened just before the incident with Brown broke out.

Take a look at the sideline view of Brown’s premature departure:

Here's a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah)pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

As the video shows, Brown appeared heated when he came off the field during Tampa’s offensive drive. Fellow Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans tried to calm him down but wasn’t able to smooth things over. Brown was inconsolable and shrugged off his teammate before initiating his very public departure.

It’s already been a year marred with controversy for the seven-time Pro Bowler. After faking a vaccination card earlier in the year, Brown was suspended for three games.

With the game still ongoing, the Buccaneers had no comment on the matter involving Brown. According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, the team will not address the incident until after the game is finished.

At that point, there might be some further clarity on what exactly transpired on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford.