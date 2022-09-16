Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup.

During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints.

Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this Sunday's game, but make no mistake, he isn't confident about his prediction.

Bayless isn't confident in his pick because Tampa Bay is dealing with a plethora of issues on offense. Not only are multiple wide receivers hurt at the moment, the Buccaneers might be without left tackle Donovan Smith.

"I fear for Tom in this game, because they will get after him," Bayless said. "I just have a gut feeling Donovan Smith will not be able to go. I can tell from his body language the other night. You could just see he didn't like it, and I don't think he's going to like the idea of having to suck it up and go out there and play."

Bayless continued: "A big number of Tom's receivers are iffy for this game. I don't know if they'll play or not, but it doesn't sound good."

The Buccaneers haven't released their final injury report yet. The expectation is that star wideout Chris Godwin will be ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

If Smith is unable to suit up for Week 2, the Buccaneers will start Josh Wells at left tackle. That's not exactly a recipe for success.