Skip Bayless Outlines Ideal Way For Tom Brady To Finish NFL Career

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

For years, Skip Bayless has been one of the biggest supporters of Tom Brady. Whenever the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career comes to an end, he'll become co-workers with Bayless.

It was announced on Tuesday that Brady will become FOX Sports' lead analyst for its football coverage once he retires from the NFL.

After that announcement was made, Bayless revealed how he'd like to see Brady end his NFL career.

Bayless would love to see Brady announce that he's "officially a member of FOX" after winning Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

"You know what would be a great way to exit? How about if Tom Brady goes and wins the Super Bowl in Phoenix on FOX and then says: 'I am now officially a member of FOX,'" Bayless tweeted on Tuesday.

This would be an awesome scenario for Brady, there's no doubt about that.

Brady has already announced that he's excited to join FOX Sports' NFL coverage. However, his focus remains on the 2022 season.

With most of their supporting cast under contract, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be contenders in the NFC this fall.