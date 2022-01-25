Skip Bayless Reveals What He’s Been Told About Tom Brady

For the first time ever, the NFL world is legitimately unsure if Tom Brady will be back for another season. The legendary quarterback has not yet announced if he’ll return to the gridiron for one last ride.

During the latest episode of Undisputed on FS1, Skip Bayless commented on Brady’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bayless is apparently hearing that Tampa Bay would be surprised if Brady returns to the team for the 2022 season.

“I was told last night that the Buccaneers are now in a position that they would be surprised if he plays for them next year,” Bayless said. “When I heard that, it knocked me on my keister. It shook me and it shocked me because I didn’t see that coming.”

Brady discussed his future on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. He said he’ll spend time with his family and think things over before making a decision.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

If Brady does retire this offseason, he’ll walk away as the most decorated player in NFL history.