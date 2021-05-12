Skip Bayless Thinks 1 NFL Team Could Go 20-0

During the 16-game NFL era, no team successfully won the Super Bowl as a 19-0 team. But now that we’re set to enter the 17-game era with a possible 20-0 undefeated champion, Skip Bayless thinks one team could achieve it this year.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the FOX Sports personality said he wouldn’t be shocked if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 20-0 in 2021. He argued that they have an easy schedule and few if any “obvious losses.”

“It wouldn’t shock me if the Bucs went 20-0,” Bayless wrote. “The odds are obviously against it. But look at the 4th easiest schedule and show me the obvious losses. Brady isn’t losing at Foxboro. At Rams? Maybe. And?”

It certainly helps that the defending Super Bowl champions have the only quarterback who went undefeated in a 16-game season. Tom Brady was one minute away from going 19-0 in 2007 before losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI this year for some obvious reasons. But going 17-0 in the regular season will still be a massive struggle.

For starters, the strength of schedule metric Skip Bayless is using is based on last year’s performance. It’s impossible to quantify how easy or hard a schedule will be this year.

The four NFC East teams the Bucs play this year will likely be better – some of them at least. The AFC East also includes several teams that can give the Bucs a lot of problems. They also play the Colts on the road and the Rams, as Skip mentioned.

Of the teams that could go 20-0 in 2021, there’s a strong argument to be made that the Bucs have the best odds. But those odds should still be pretty low.

Which team do you think has the best odds of going 20-0 this year?