Source Close To Tom Brady Has Telling Bruce Arians Comment

Tom Brady has struggled in primetime games this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been especially bad with the deep ball, throwing multiple interceptions against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Some believe that Brady’s struggles can be attributed to head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians’ offense isn’t always kind to his quarterbacks, as his lack of a running game and constant want to throw the ball deep can be costly.

One source close to Brady had a telling comment on Arians while speaking to CBS Sports.

“It’s a great way to deflect blame from Arians. Keep everybody asking about the quarterback so they don’t focus on the limitations of the scheme or the lack of adjustments being made. Are they really grinding to find every way to make this work better or just blaming the quarterback?” the source said.

Brady, meanwhile, says he just needs to play better.

“Just not executing at the highest level,” Brady said this week. “I don’t think it’s more than that. I think we didn’t execute on some short throws [and] we didn’t execute on some medium throws. Just comes down to not as good execution as I think we’re capable of. We’re working hard to improve it and we’ll go out there and try and do a much better job this week.”

Brady will need to execute at a high level today.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.