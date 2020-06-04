Star NFL WR Rips FOX’s Laura Ingraham In NSFW Tweet

FOX host Laura Ingraham has butted heads with athletes and NFL players before. But comments she made about Drew Brees’ controversial kneeling stance has earned the ire of one of the NFL’s top receivers.

During her show yesterday, Ingraham asserted that Brees is “allowed to have an opinion” regarding his kneeling stance. But Complex Sports showed a side-by-side comparison to a prior statement she made about LeBron James and Kevin Durant, where she infamously told them to “shut up and dribble” when it came to protesting on the basketball court.

Needless to say, fans and players alike were furious at the blatant double-standard Ingraham was showing. But it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans who had the NSFW strongest reaction.

Taking to Twitter, Evans declared, “People like her are f***ing disgusting.” It was a message that clearly resonated with a ton of people, with his tweet garnering over 4,000 likes and hundreds of retweets in the first 30 minutes.

People like her are fucking disgusting https://t.co/2QbEnN5YCj — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) June 4, 2020

Reactions to Evans’ tweet in the comments section has been a bit mixed, though. While some agreed that Ingraham did have a point despite her double-standard, others were on his side.

“facts,” wrote former Bucs wide receiver K.J. Brent in the comments. “contradicting in the worst way! lol blatant example and ppl refuse to acknowledge it.”

“Keep standing up for what’s right Mike,” said another. “don’t let people bully you into retracting your statement!

Still others called for Ingraham to be fired or lose her job over her comments.

But it’s pretty clear that Evans’ assessment of the FOX host is far from fringe.