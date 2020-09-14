Tom Brady’s debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not go swimmingly. The Bucs were dominated by the New Orleans Saints, losing 34-23.

Brady himself wasn’t great either, throwing for only 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six. The hot takes are always out after Week 1 in the NFL; you can bet there will be plenty about the Bucs after today.

But for fans of the pewter and red who may be in early panic mode, there is at least some history to comfort you. Yes, Tom Brady was 14-3 in his previous 17 Week 1 games, but those three losses came in years that ended with Super Bowl victories.

Playing with the New England Patriots, Brady was blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the 2003 opener and lost by two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Dolphins in 2014 and Chiefs in 2017.

Those early defeats didn’t stop the QB and his team from taking home the hardware in January and February.

Tom Brady is now 14-4 in Week 1 games … In his previous 3 losses he reached the Super Bowl that season Tom Brady Week 1 Losses

Career

Margin of Defeat

2003 at BUF 31

2017 vs KC 15

2014 at MIA 13

2020 at NO 11#TBvsNO — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 13, 2020

Brady and the Bucs do seem to have the perfect opponent on the docket in Week 2: the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. The offense should look more in sync against a defense that should be one of the league’s worst this season and surrendered 34 points to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

If the Bucs drop that one though–and Brady struggles–well, maybe then the naysayers will be on to something after all.