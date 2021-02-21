Steelers Tight End Has A Blunt Suggestion For Tom Brady

It shouldn’t be a surprise that some NFL players are getting fed up with Tom Brady and his knack for winning Super Bowls.

Brady is coming off his seventh title, which is more than any NFL franchise has done. Earlier today, Brady joked that he needed suggestions for what to do with his time the next five months.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron had one for him: retire.

League is fed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaR4WZNhMt — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 21, 2021

Ebron let people know he was “tired” of Brady in the comment section of this Instagram post from The Checkdown.

Even with Brady leaving the AFC, Ebron and the Steelers were unable to make it out of the conference. Meanwhile, TB12 was busy winning another title in his first year in the NFC.

We can totally understand why Ebron is tired of Brady.

We also could bet he’s not alone.