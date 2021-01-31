Stephon Gilmore Reacts To Tom Brady’s Success In Tampa Bay

Even though he’s no longer with the Patriots, Tom Brady’s impact in New England lives on.

For those who played with him, like cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Brady left a lasting impression. Gilmore and Brady were teammates for three seasons, appearing in two Super Bowls together and winning one.

On Sunday, Gilmore spoke about Brady during ESPN’s broadcast of the “2021 Pro Bowl Celebration.” The two-time All-Pro said he’ll be rooting for his former quarterback.

“I watched him — from practicing on the field and how he worked and obviously in the game. It helped my game out a lot,” Gilmore said, via WEEI. “I’m happy for him. That’s what he plays for. He plays for rings. He doesn’t play for nothing else. That’s what he does. He don’t play for Pro Bowls. What drives him is Super Bowls. I’m happy for him. I’m happy I got to play with him. He taught me a lot about game, how to work, how to be a professional.”

Brady’s presence clearly had an impact on the Bucs this year. You don’t bring in a player of his caliber and resume unless you mean business and are committed to winning a championship.

Tampa Bay is one win away from that championship. One week from now, they’ll be kicking off in their home stadium in Super Bowl LV.

A victory would bring the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.